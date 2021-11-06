Expo 2020 Dubai: Chile’s gaming industry can grow globally, say pro gamers

Visitors to pavilion given opportunity to try five different videogames created in country

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 1:32 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 1:37 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai provides Chile’s popular gaming industry with the perfect opportunity to reach global audiences, pro gamers said.

Prominent Chilean players Vicente Trautmann (Rakyz) and Jaime Lizana (Wingz) were speaking at the TechnoGames Chile ’21 Expo 2020 Dubai event on Friday, November 5.

The Chile Pavilion is hosting the fifth edition of TechnoGames Chile until November 6, the first time the event has been held outside the country. TechnoGames Chile is a videogames and technology exhibition fair that displays games created in Chile and provides a platform for Chilean gamers to showcase their talent.

According to pro gamers and content creators Trautmann and Lizana, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay home and they had limited access to outdoor entertainment activities, a large number of Chilean gamers saw their total subscribers rise on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. In an effort to promote Chilean videogames, developers began to closely work with players to showcase the variety of games available to local and international audiences.

Trautmann explained, “The gaming industry in Chile is growing and we are trying to be like North America, Europe, Korea, where e-sports is considered like sports and they respect them. We have a mindset in our culture when it comes to gaming, and we are trying to go against that by showcasing the potential that the gaming industry has in Chile.”

Meanwhile, Lizana, said, “Many times, people don’t know a game they are playing is actually Chilean. They don’t believe that what they are playing is Chilean. The tools to make the game are free, the information is free, because of the internet and the technology provided in the country. Chileans have the same tools as other people.”

During TechnoGames Chile, visitors of the Chile Pavilion were given the opportunity to try five different videogames created in Chile, which include: The Signifier, The Eternal Cylinder, Tormented Souls, Headsnatchers and What Lies in the Multiverse.