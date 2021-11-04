11 cool AI tech products from Taiwan Excellence
To meet the growing tech needs of the UAE Market, Taiwan Excellence has hand-picked several award-winning products to launch this October.
The products range includes new-age laptops, projectors, cameras, monitors and portable vacuums cleaners from leading Taiwanese retailers such as ASUS, AVer, BENQ, LUFTQI, MSI, Advantech, ATEN, PLANET, Plustek, QNAP and VAGO.
By leveraging innovation, R&D, design and superior quality, the products are set to make a mark in the ICT sector and deliver outstanding customer experiences.
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. ASUS ExpertBook B9
The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is sleek, precision-crafted and built for serious travel with an amazing all-day battery life and is engineered with many cutting-edge technologies to improve your on-the-go work efficiency. These include a next-gen Intel® processor, AI noise cancellation, dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0 and built-in proximity sensor.
AVer Information Inc. AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera- PTC 310
Drawing inspiration from the AVer Professional PTZ Camera family, the PTC310 features in-house AI functions like Presenter Mode and Zone Mode auto tracking, thanks to Human Detection processing. Combine the 12X optical zoom lens and Full HD 1080p resolution with hybrid auto tracking and smooth PTZ functions for broadcasting, streaming, or recording.
Advantech Co., Ltd. Self-Checkout Service Kiosk
The UTK3715- is a customizable, modular, all-in-one kiosk that reduces development time and costs. The modular design allows to integrate with diverse peripherals, including a payment module, barcode scanner, printer, LED status indicator, or camera, to support specific applications.
ATEN International Co. Ltd. StreamLIVE™ PRO All-in-one Multi-channel AV Mixer
The StreamLIVE™ PRO’s all-in-one design to simplify streaming workflow by integrating 1080p video capture, video recorder, video switch, streaming encoder, video converter, video splitter, and audio mixer. the OnAir™ Pro App presets up to 8 scenes with custom video layout, preview and full screen program monitoring, real-time editing, transitions in stunning DVE, PbP or PiP visual effects, and graphic and text overlays for a professional finish.
BenQ Corporation, BenQ Projector TK700STi & Home Entertainment Series
BenQ Launches TK700STi - World’s First 4K HDR Gaming Projector with 4K@60Hz Lightning-Quick Latency of 16ms (the Lowest Ever for 4K Resolution in the world). TK700STi brings users the unprecedented combination of 4K resolution at 16ms low input lag for a premium all-in-one entertainment hub and is perfect for Games, Sports, Movies, Shows or Live TV.
Big Good Design Co.,Ltd. (VAGO)
VAGO portable vacuum compressor- Vacuum Series product TVD1 -White, Black, Pink, Purple
VAGO is a portable vacuum device especially designed for storage users (7cm and 77g only). VAGO is handy and the vacuum level higher than the general household vacuum machine. The vacuum bag is made of unique composite materials, which makes the bag more durable and ideal for repeated use.
Micro-star International Co.Ltd, Cubi 5 (Ultrasmall DT)
The MSI Cubi 5 is a small and powerful mini desktop. It is suited to serve as HTPC at home, all-around media PC at home, at the office or for any commercial project. HAND PALM-SIZED PC MSI Cubi 5 is the smallest mini-PC in its kind.
Planet Technology Corporation
L-24 3-Port 1000/100/10T 802.3bt PoE+ 4-Port 10G SFP+ Managed Switch with LCD Touch Screen and Redundant Power (600W)
PLANET L2+ 16/24-Port Gigabit +2/4-Port 10GbE SFP+ Managed Switch with Color Touch LCD is cost-optimized. 1.25U, Gigabit PoE Managed Switches with LCD Touch Screen featuring PLANET intelligent PoE functions to improve the availability of critical business applications.
Plustek Inc. Scanner- Secure Scan- X50
SecureScan X-series are compact and stylish MRTDs scanner, designed to capture and verify relevant data, also compliant with ICAO Doc 9303 standards, resulting in the reduction in check-in time, increased traffic flow and accurate customer profile data.
QNAP NAS-TS-h973AX
Featuring a hybrid storage architecture, the TS-h973AX provides five -3.5inch SATA drive bays, two -2.5inch U.2 NVMe SSD slots (supporting either U.2 NVMe or SATA SSDs), and two -2.5inch SATA SSD slots that supports Port Trunking and failover to reinforce business virtualization, intensive file access, large backup/restoration tasks, and media transfer.
Rice Ear Ltd. (LUFTQI), LUFT Cube - Portable, Filterless Air Purifier
LUFT Cube —Portable, consumable free air purifier can neutralize pollutants, odors, allergens, and toxic chemicals and convert them into water and carbon dioxide.
Thoughtfully designed for a healthy lifestyle, the LUFT Cube integrates innovative technologies with a minimalistic design to provide good air wherever you are.
