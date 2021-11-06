Expo 2020 Dubai: Brazil pavilion clocks 300,000 visitors

The king and queen visited the world fair on Wednesday to inaugurate the Netherlands pavilion and celebrate the country's National Day
Brazil pavilion clocked 300,000 visitors to its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since opening.
The pavilion, which evokes the experience of the Amazon rainforest in Dubai, has a shallow water blade occupying half of its area.
A South Korean family were the 300,000th visitors. Myunghwa Lee, a mother of two children, Lee and Minky, were given a souvenir bag by the director of the pavilion, Raphael Nascimento, as a celebration.
The family had an opportunity to take pictures with Rashid and Latifa, the Expo 2020 mascots.
“I feel very excited, and I wish to go to Brazil when Covid-19 ends,” said Myunghwa Lee.
Her son Minky, opened the souvenir bag and found a coffee mug, with a blue parrot on it, which is a symbolism of Brazil.
The Latin American country’s presentation of the immersive experience of biodiversity and business potential at its pavilion spread over 4,000sqm in the Sustainability District has attracted a robust visitor count, according to the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), the nodal agency managing the country’s participation at Expo 2020.
“It has been a hectic time for us with a mix of business and leisure visitors attracted to what we have laid out at the pavilion. From what we could gauge from visitor responses, the experience they had at our pavilion was unique and stunning,” Nascimento said in an earlier interview.
