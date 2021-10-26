Expo 2020 Dubai: Brazil Pavilion clocks 200,000 visitors

A family from London was the 200,000th visitor at the Brazil pavilion.Supplied photo

Pavilion evokes experience of Amazon rainforest in Dubai.

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 8:02 PM

The Brazil Pavilion has clocked over 200,000 visitors in less than a month since the opening of the Expo 2020.

The pavilion which evokes the experience of Amazon rainforest in Dubai has a shallow water blade occupying across half of its area.

A four-member family from London, UK, visiting the Expo marked the 200,000th visitor at the pavilion. The family joined the celebrations with the pavilion director and staff members. “We got surprised and felt extremely happy to be part of this celebration. We are also happy to receive a goodie-bag with some good gifts from the pavilion,” the mother from the family quipped.

The Latin American country’s presentation of immersive experience of biodiversity and business potential at its pavilion spread over 4,000sqm in the Sustainability District has attracted a robust visitor count, according to the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), the nodal agency managing the country’s participation at Expo 2020.

“It has been a hectic time for us with a mix of business and leisure visitors attracted to what we have laid out at the pavilion. From what we could gauge from visitor responses, the experience they had at our pavilion was unique and stunning,” said Raphael Nascimento, pavilion director for Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Brazil pavilion built at an investment of $20 million weaves aesthetics and architecture to offer a rich experience. The pavilion uses 140 giant projectors to project video images of Brazilian forests, rivers, urban centres, food and culture on translucent membranes on the pavilion’s interiors.

One of the main themes is biodiversity which the country has highlighted to communicate the conservation endeavours of the country and commitment to environment and climate change mitigation.

On the business front, Brazil is also offering potential opportunities in investment and trade across key verticals such as food, travel and tourism. “We have healthy inquiries from the business community in the region for partnerships and these early leads indicate a fruitful participation ahead,” added Nascimento.