Expo 2020 Dubai: Applause, cheers as Sheikh Mohammed delivers inspiring closing ceremony speech

We have fulfilled our promise, says UAE Vice-President

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 9:40 PM

“Today is not the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, but a new beginning,” declared the UAE Vice-President as he delivered a stirring speech at the closing ceremony of the mega fair on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reflected on the Expo 2020 Dubai journey in his speech.

His distinctive voice booming through the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We portrayed to the world a different version of ingenuity that touched the hearts and minds of every member of society.

“Our sons and daughters have proven their ability to overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. And in every moment of this journey, we reflected the values of the UAE – values of affection and hospitality.”

He said the UAE and Dubai would continue “to be graceful and strong”.

Referring to the Expo 2020 Dubai theme of ‘Connect Minds and Create the Future’, Sheikh Mohammed said the country would continue doing this “with this exceptional government and the leadership of my brother”, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Taking to Twitter, he added: "182 days, 192 countries, millions of visitors. We brought the world together in the biggest event amid the most difficult time for humanity.

"We have fulfilled our promise."

The region’s first World Expo ended with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Al Wasl Dome. Fireworks lit up the night sky, as Al Wasl Dome came alive to put on a magnificent show to remember.

The multi-sensory show featured the same young ‘Emirati’ girl from the opening ceremony, who has “grown, learned and connected with people from around the world”.

“Tonight, she took the final step and awakened to her full potential,” the Expo team posted on Instagram.

