Dubai: King Philippe praises 'impressive' Expo 2020 as Belgium celebrates National Day

A stunning parade and exciting musical performances showcased the country’s creativity

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 1:18 PM

Belgium celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday with a visit by King Phillippe Leopold Louis Marie, as well as a stunning parade and exciting musical performances that showcased the country’s creativity.

King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde were welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

King Phillippe said: "The UAE has proudly become a global centre at a crossroads of culture, while keeping its own unique culture. Belgium is proud of having been at your side as a partner and friend, and looks forward to contributing to the realisation of the Emirati dream. Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the first major events since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. What you have achieved is truly impressive.

"Our Belgium Pavilion is designed to be a meeting place. It symbolises our common vocation to build bridges between cultures, to promote dialogue, and foster innovation."

Sheikh Nahyan said: "Belgium’s participation in this Expo demonstrates to the world its openness to partnerships, particularly as a green and smart country that is moving ahead to create smart mobility systems for the future."

‏"We are proud of the significant bilateral relations that we share with Belgium that have evolved into strategic partnerships across several viable sectors, such as logistics, life sciences and tourism, and hope to further expand on our work in areas of joint interest."

Speaking later to the media, King Phillippe added: "Belgium’s message at Expo 2020 Dubai is to have people come together and think about the future, think about innovation and about peace. You have all these countries represented in the pavilions and it’s very peaceful. It is a wonderful feeling."

The Belgium Pavilion also held cultural events throughout the day including performances by the Jazz Station Big Band featuring Grégoire Maret and the Brussels Ommegang perfomers.

Located in the Mobility District, the Belgium Pavilion offers visitors a chance to learn about the country’s inspiring vision for the future of mobility, in which smart mobility systems will lead the way.

The pavilion showcases how Belgian thinkers and entrepreneurs have come together to sketch their vision for the year 2050, and how today’s creative innovations will provide the basis for smart, safe, and clean mobility in years to come.