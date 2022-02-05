Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Belgium

The leaders discussed ways to bolster ties between the UAE and Belgium

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday met King Philippe of Belgium at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two leaders discussed ways of bolstering the strategic partnership and relations between the UAE and Belgium.

