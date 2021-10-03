Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for visitors

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
With Cyclone Shaheen expected to cause weather disruptions in the UAE, the Expo 2020 team has issued an important advisory for visitors.
UAE residents and tourists planning to visit Expo 2020 today and tomorrow (October 3 and 4) must check official weather updates before leaving.
“We are currently working with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and other authorities to monitor the path of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen. The safety and security of all visitors, participants and staff is our number one priority.
"Anyone planning to visit Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, October 3, or Monday, October 4, should check (http://expo2020dubai.com), Expo 2020 Dubai's social pages, or the National Centre of Meteorology's website (http://ncm.ae), before leaving home."
According to the state news agency Wam, the cyclone has reached some 250km from the coast of Fujairah.
It is forecast to cause heavy rains in the UAE and strong winds.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago