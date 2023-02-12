UAE: Regional artists to feature at major DAZ festival

The outdoor festival overlooks the historic Al Jahili Fort and invites residents to make memories

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 1:50 PM

Music lovers are in for a treat as regional stars light up the stage during the 10-day DAZ Festival at Al Ain’s Al Jahili Park from February 10-19.

Celebrating the vibrant spring season of the UAE, the outdoor festival overlooking historic Al Jahili Fort invites visitors to enjoy local and global street food, classic carnival rides, immersive art and performances by regional music stars while making great memories with friends and family.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in cooperation with strategic partner Al Ain City Municipality and media partner Emarat FM and Star FM, the DAZ Festival (formerly known as the Dar Al Zain Festival) returns to Al Ain with even more exciting entertainment for the entire family.

Music galore

This year, the festival brings some of the biggest names in the regional scene to satisfy every music taste, from khaleeji and pop to jazz and opera.

Grammy-nominated Syrian singer Rasha Rizk will bring her ethereal music to the festival stage on 15 February. The artist, whose melodious voice is well recognised from Arabic theme songs for popular cartoons, is known for her hit songs “Sakru Al Shababik” and “Malak”.

On February 16, famous Egyptian musician Tamer Hosny will delight fans with sensational numbers including “Erga’aly”, “Bahebak”, and “Awely Kalam”. Throughout his career spanning 20 years, Hosny entertained music lovers young and old with over 15 diverse albums. The artist became a global name with the single “Smile”, on which he collaborated with international rapper and musician, Shaggy. He has also performed with other stars, including Snoop Dogg and AKON.

One of the region’s most celebrated musicians, Egyptian superstar Ahmed Saad will get visitors’ feet tapping on February 17. His hit songs include “Bahebak Ya Sahbi”, “Ya Khosara”, “Eh El Youm El Helo Da” and “Alyki Ayoun”, plus popular records like “Wasaa Wasaa”, which was written and composed by the artist himself and made it to YouTube’s top 100 list.

The electrifying Miami Band will take to the DAZ Festival stage on 19 February. The Khaleeji band from Kuwait has won the hearts of music fans across the region, and will light up the stage with their chart-topping numbers including “Juwaira”, “Ma’ak Radhi”, and “Ghalay ant ghalay”.

Get your tickets for the music extravaganzas now through the official ticketing partner www.ticketmaster.ae, with Silver passes starting at Dh125, Gold starting at Dh295 and VIP starting at Dh495 for Tamer Hosny, Ahmed Saad, and Miami Band’s concerts. Rasha Rizk’s concert tickets start from Dh95 for Silver passes, Dh145 for Gold passes and Dh225 for VIP passes.

Something for Everyone

Inspired by nature and the energy of spring, the DAZ Festival will bring an abundance of unique and exciting experiences for visitors of all ages this season.

While music lovers get their fix on the main stage, families can head with the kids to the comfy theatre zone to watch Disney classics inspired by nature, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King.

Visitors can engage with immersive art installations such as the Pyramid Sphere, which marries technology and art, or explore Instagrammable moments in the Dazzle Haus activation, which will take visitors on an underwater journey.

Family and friends will bond over fun games and skill-based challenges, such as the Jungle Escape Room and the virtual reality game Enter the Duat during the 10-day festival.

Kids have a lot to be excited about with the arrival of the Children’s Play Park, which will make them fall in love with nature, and the artistic and whimsical Oasis Play Park. Visitors can also turn back time as they enjoy the different carnival rides and the DAZ Arcade at the festival.

All that fun works up an appetite, and the festival will be a foodie’s dream, with F&B concepts from around the world and local street food at every corner of the event. Saint Aymes, the original London Instagrammable café, will be popping up at the festival along with enticing street food concepts from around the UAE.

Those looking for some retail therapy will have their choice of trending local and regional brands all in one place. Shoppers can buy everything from fashion, accessories, home décor, fragrance and beauty products, and participate in cultural workshops and handmade crafts in the special Emirati pods.

Tickets for the DAZ Festival are available on Ticketmaster.ae and start from Dh25 online and Dh30 at the door. Visitors can purchase the add-on Festival Pass for Dh110, with access to all free zones and attractions in addition to all paid experiences, except for the skill games and inflatables which can be purchased separately at the festival.

