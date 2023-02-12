Egyptian President leads high-level delegation to World Government Summit 2023

Watch: Thousands of UAE volunteers come together to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria as humanitarian drive begins
ERC has released a list of its donation sites spread across the seven emirates
Chaired by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Arab Republic of Egypt will participate in the World Government Summit 2023, with a high-level delegation.
During the summit, which will be held from February 13 to 15, the Egyptian President will deliver a keynote speech reviewing the country’s most important government strategies and initiatives.
Egypt's participation this year, will be the largest over the past editions of the summit, as it affirms the depth of the UAE-Egypt historical relations which spans over 5 decades and represents a distinguished model for bilateral relations between Arab countries based on integration and common interests.The Egyptian delegation includes ministers, officials and representatives of the government and private sectors to participate in main sessions, dialogues and forums of the World Government Summit.
Egypt’s presence in the past editions of the World Government Summit was distinguished by high-level participations of Egyptian prime ministers, ministers and a number of senior officials and representatives of the private sector.Also, the previous editions of the summit, witnessed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the fields of government modernization, economic, educational and sports aspects, in addition to the signing of the UAE-Egypt strategic partnership that covers government performance, excellence and capabilities, as well as smart services and government accelerators.
ALSO READ:
ERC has released a list of its donation sites spread across the seven emirates
She said this during an event in Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park
The centre will have emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, and sterilisation facilities
General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi
She has never sat on a horse before — but when offered the chance to join the nationwide ride, she grabbed it
Some 3,000 brochures — detailing the dos and don'ts — have been distributed among motorists in desert areas
Here's a list of places to help you stock up your library
The heroic mission falls under the country's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation