UAE rains: Top motorcyclists, car drifters brave unstable weather conditions to perform stunts at Extreme Weekends

Fans were treated to some spectacular stunts performed by world-class stars

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 8:10 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 8:26 PM

‘Extreme Weekends’ had a blazing start at the ongoing Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi.

Despite cloudy conditions, there was only slight drizzle in parts of Abu Dhabi, and it didn’t have any impact on the proceedings at the Festival.

The show, which kicked off on Thursday, saw hundreds of motocross and car-drifting sports fans treated to impressive stunts performed by international motorcyclists and professional car drifters.

The most-awaited electrifying and entertaining annual event is set to become another hit for visitors this year.

The show is being held at a specially customised area behind Al Wathba Market on the festival grounds, which has been transformed into a world-class stage for the extreme sports shows.

The audience had an unforgettable experience with international stars in action. The show is set to continue every week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for a whole month with gravity-defying performances.

There are several other events being held at the festival catering to family members, including cultural and entertainment activities such as the global civilisations pavilions, agricultural oasis exhibition, Al Forsan International Sports Resort activities, fun fair city, glow and flower garden, competitions, raffle draws and more.