UAE: Learn animation from Disney, Netflix, Pixar experts in Sharjah

Sharjah Animation Conference boasts an interesting line up of workshops on art, storytelling, design, and a session on building portfolio to get your dream job

Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023

The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) taking place from May 3 to May 5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, will host eight workshops that cover various areas of animation, such as drawing anime-style characters, creating mecha and anime-style heroes, and much more. Attendees can expect to receive valuable insights from top-notch experts in various animation fields, making this an upskilling event that aspiring animators and seasoned professionals should not miss.

The conference will provide a platform for industry professionals and fans to share skills and knowledge to meet with the growing global demand for animation. SAC is the first of its kind in the Arab region and a proactive partnership between the SBA and the Bergamo Animation Days (BAD) festival in Italy. The workshops will cover a wide range of topics, including character design, storyboarding, and other areas of animation, led by award-winning experts who have worked on major releases for Disney, Pixar, Netflix, and Ubisoft, giving those who attend direct access to the very best the industry has to offer.

SAC workshops

Learn from renowned director Takahiro Yoshimatsu, known for his exceptional work on popular anime titles such as Dragon Ball Z and Hunter X Hunter, in the "How to Draw Anime Style" workshop. Yoshimatsu will guide participants through theory and practice sessions on body proportions, facial details, and line style. Aspiring anime artists can ask questions and receive direct feedback from the expert, making this an immersive and invaluable experience to take their skills to the next level.

Takahiro Yoshimatsu

During the ‘Character With Personality’ workshop, learn from Annie Award-winning 2D animator and designer Sandro Cleuzo. Cleuzo will guide participants through the entire process of character creation, providing invaluable insights into his workflow. Open to all skill levels, this workshop promises to elevate attendees' character design skills, from the initial research phase to the finished product.

Sandro Cleuzo

Take your storytelling skills to the next level with the guidance of film and storyboard artist John Nevarez who worked on the Oscar-winning film ‘Coco’. Through his comprehensive workshop ‘Let’s Talk About Story Moments’, participants will gain invaluable insights into the art of delivering a story in a visual form. Whether you're an aspiring animator or a seasoned professional, this workshop promises to enhance your skills and ignite your creativity.

John Nevarez

At the ‘Bringing Characters To Life: Techniques For Designers’ workshop, attendees can learn from renowned character designer Wouter Tulp, who has worked for powerhouses like Netflix, Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures. Tulp will teach participants the essential techniques and principles for creating characters that feel alive and full of personality.

Wouter Tulp

Creative Director Andrea Bozzetto will host the workshop ‘Studio Bozzetto: Storyboard & Creativity’ and reveal the creative process behind storyboarding for animation production. Through insightful case studies and Bozzetto's extensive experience in the industry, attendees will gain invaluable expertise in storyboarding and unleash their creative potential.

Andrea Bozzetto

For ‘How To Draw Mecha Super Robots And Anime Style Heroes’, world-renowned character designer and producer Mamoru Yokota; famous for his work on Death Note, Naruto Shippuden and One Piece, will discuss unique design, personality traits, and how to portray signature moves of of your characters.

Mamoru Yokota

Unlocking children’s potential and creativity

Unlock children’s potential and creativity with the Majid Workshop by Majid Kids TV. Led by experienced professionals, this workshop aims to inspire creativity and spark the imaginations of young minds, whether they aspire to be animators or simply love watching cartoons.

Stand out in market and get your dream job

Robin Linn, artist manager, recruiter and creative at Activision Blizzard, will help those attending gain invaluable insights into making a great first impression with potential clients and collaborators, in his workshop ‘Crafting the Perfect Portfolio’.

Robin Alan Linn

In addition to the workshops, the SAC will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas with animation enthusiasts and professionals from around the world. Visitors to SAC will have the chance to gain insights into the animation industry from experts and peers alike.

