UAE: Head to Hatta for three days of fun and wellness at Coreunity Festival

Running from January 13-15 as part of the DSF, it’s region’s first camping, movement and music-focused festival

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 9:10 PM

Region’s first camping, movement and music-focused festival will be held in Hatta as part of this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival.

Coreunity Festival is being organised in partnership with Dubai Holding and Dubai Shopping Festival, from January 13 to 15.

The community-focused festival brings together the region's most inspiring fitness, health and wellness gurus to get everyone moving and motivated by this DSF.

The festival’s main stage and tents offer a daily lineup of world-class instructors delivering a fulfilling programme of immersive breathwork, yoga classes, intense HIIT and dance sessions, and nightly DJ sets to keep everyone moving past sunset.

Tunes DXB will be making an appearance at the festival with an entertaining line-up of live acoustic performances set against the picture-perfect backdrop of Hatta's beautiful mountain ranges. Festival goers can sing along to their favourite hits while enjoying an assortment of food and beverage from regional food trucks.

There is also an opportunity for guests to activate their inner explorer with group hikes, trail runs, bike adventures, sunrise meditation summits on Hatta's mountains, or kayaking and pedal boat excursions amidst Hatta's crystal-clear dam.

For sports lovers and those who are competitive, the festival offers a sports pitch with a weekend schedule of ultimate frisbee and Zorb football. Additionally, for the little ones, the kid's zone combines fitness and fun designed to guide, entertain and inspire.

Campsites, picnic benches, bean bags, bonfires, food trucks, BBQ stations, and live music under the stars offer the perfect excuse to grab a tent with friends and families to create unforgettable memories as part of the region's first-of-its-kind wellness festival.

Visit Coreunity’s website for more information on the three-day festival. Festival day passes start from Dh199 with a full three-day weekend pass for Dh449.