UAE: 44 shoppers win 11kg gold during Dubai Shopping Festival

The majority of winners so far have been Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and UAE nationals, and shoppers still have a chance to win big until January 29 this year

File photo
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 4:17 PM

As many as 44 UAE residents and visitors won 11 kilograms of gold during the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

According to Dubai Jewellery Group, so far 44 lucky winners have walked away with a quarter kilo of gold each. Shoppers still have a chance to win more gold during the remaining days of the festival across 245 participating outlets. They will need to spend Dh500 or more on jewellery to enter the raffle, and win a quarter kilo of gold each.

The shoppers will have a chance to win big till January 29, 2023.

So far, most of the winners are Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and UAE nationals.

Below is the list of winners:

DateWinner NameWinning Coupon No.NationalityPrizes
Dec 17RAMY HANNA0669312Egypt1/4 kg gold
Dec 17MAHESH LALWANI0490815India1/4 kg gold
Dec 17M. MUKHTIAR0648579Pakistan1/4 kg gold
Dec 17ANISH VISWANATHAN 0681524India1/4 kg gold
Dec 18JOMON JACOB0103587India1/4 kg gold
Dec 18RAPPAY GHANI0015805Pakistan1/4 kg gold
Dec 18THIRUPATHI MACHA 0075050 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 18MOHAMMED HADI 0031811 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 20AMARJITH SINGH NOTRA 0688531 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 20CHAMPA J.A 0493129 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 20ANIL GUPTA 0532226India1/4 kg gold
Dec 20SANJEEV KALKA 0780356 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 22SATHICK PATCHA 0342780 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 22AGHARUL ISLAM 0386557 Bangladesh1/4 kg gold
Dec 22SATEESH K. MAURYA 0371066 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 22SAKIIA 0359777 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 24ANUBHUTI 0069821 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 24S. SAMASUNDARAM 0145448 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 24SUKHDEV0114503 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 24NASREEN FATHIMA 0032578 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 25RAJESH 0697312 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 25MOHAMMAD ARIF 0665878 British1/4 kg gold
Dec 25M.D. JASIM 0676015 Bangladesh1/4 kg gold
Dec 25MANOJ KUMAR JANGIR 0649339India1/4 kg gold
Dec 27TIGIST 0271615 Ethiopia1/4 kg gold
Dec 27SHIRIN LASHTEGHANI 0317486 Iran1/4 kg gold
Dec 27ASMAHAN 0271024 UAE1/4 kg gold
Dec 27HALIEMAN ALKAABI 0277659 UAE 1/4 kg gold
Dec 28DILAWAIZ BUTT 0540471 Pakistan1/4 kg gold
Dec 28ALNA MARIYA 0626145 India1/4 kg gold
Dec 28ROSHNA MOHAN0548320India1/4 kg gold
Dec 28RIDHIKA0617540India1/4 kg gold
Jan 1RAKESH MITTAL0478158India1/4 kg gold
Jan 1SANA AHMED0528800British1/4 kg gold
Jan 1SADAF MEMON0464793 India1/4 kg gold
Jan 1DILIP KUMAR 0528370 India1/4 kg gold
Jan 3THELMA NORONHA 0838014India1/4 kg gold
Jan 3THOUFIQ 0426386India1/4 kg gold
Jan 3C.H. UDAY KUMAR 0927009 India1/4 kg gold
Jan 3DANISH ABBASI0849523 Pakistan1/4 kg gold

A Staff Reporter

