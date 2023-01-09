UAE: 44 shoppers win 11kg gold during Dubai Shopping Festival

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has predicted heavy rains over the weekend
As many as 44 UAE residents and visitors won 11 kilograms of gold during the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
According to Dubai Jewellery Group, so far 44 lucky winners have walked away with a quarter kilo of gold each. Shoppers still have a chance to win more gold during the remaining days of the festival across 245 participating outlets. They will need to spend Dh500 or more on jewellery to enter the raffle, and win a quarter kilo of gold each.
The shoppers will have a chance to win big till January 29, 2023.
So far, most of the winners are Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and UAE nationals.
Below is the list of winners:
|Date
|Winner Name
|Winning Coupon No.
|Nationality
|Prizes
|Dec 17
|RAMY HANNA
|0669312
|Egypt
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 17
|MAHESH LALWANI
|0490815
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 17
|M. MUKHTIAR
|0648579
|Pakistan
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 17
|ANISH VISWANATHAN
|0681524
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 18
|JOMON JACOB
|0103587
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 18
|RAPPAY GHANI
|0015805
|Pakistan
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 18
|THIRUPATHI MACHA
|0075050
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 18
|MOHAMMED HADI
|0031811
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 20
|AMARJITH SINGH NOTRA
|0688531
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 20
|CHAMPA J.A
|0493129
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 20
|ANIL GUPTA
|0532226
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 20
|SANJEEV KALKA
|0780356
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 22
|SATHICK PATCHA
|0342780
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 22
|AGHARUL ISLAM
|0386557
|Bangladesh
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 22
|SATEESH K. MAURYA
|0371066
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 22
|SAKIIA
|0359777
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 24
|ANUBHUTI
|0069821
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 24
|S. SAMASUNDARAM
|0145448
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 24
|SUKHDEV
|0114503
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 24
|NASREEN FATHIMA
|0032578
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 25
|RAJESH
|0697312
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 25
|MOHAMMAD ARIF
|0665878
|British
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 25
|M.D. JASIM
|0676015
|Bangladesh
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 25
|MANOJ KUMAR JANGIR
|0649339
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 27
|TIGIST
|0271615
|Ethiopia
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 27
|SHIRIN LASHTEGHANI
|0317486
|Iran
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 27
|ASMAHAN
|0271024
|UAE
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 27
|HALIEMAN ALKAABI
|0277659
|UAE
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 28
|DILAWAIZ BUTT
|0540471
|Pakistan
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 28
|ALNA MARIYA
|0626145
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 28
|ROSHNA MOHAN
|0548320
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Dec 28
|RIDHIKA
|0617540
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 1
|RAKESH MITTAL
|0478158
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 1
|SANA AHMED
|0528800
|British
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 1
|SADAF MEMON
|0464793
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 1
|DILIP KUMAR
|0528370
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 3
|THELMA NORONHA
|0838014
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 3
|THOUFIQ
|0426386
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 3
|C.H. UDAY KUMAR
|0927009
|India
|1/4 kg gold
|Jan 3
|DANISH ABBASI
|0849523
|Pakistan
|1/4 kg gold
ALSO READ:
The UAE National Center of Meteorology has predicted heavy rains over the weekend
Authorities also fine some establishments for using expired foodstuff
From emergency response teams to the police, all are fully prepared for any untoward incidents during the rainy weather
The city's municipality issued the alert as unstable weather hits the country
The entertainment destination issues advisory in light of "current adverse weather conditions"
Assuming that she dropped it somewhere during a traffic accident back in her home country, she did not submit a missing report to the city's authorities
Precious metal sales picked up in 2022 on the back of the recovery in the economy and the massive increase of tourist inflows, as many retailers reported double-digit growth in numbers
Authorities have implemented several initiatives to enhance safety and security, says Ajman Police chief