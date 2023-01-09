UAE: 44 shoppers win 11kg gold during Dubai Shopping Festival

The majority of winners so far have been Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and UAE nationals, and shoppers still have a chance to win big until January 29 this year

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 4:17 PM

As many as 44 UAE residents and visitors won 11 kilograms of gold during the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

According to Dubai Jewellery Group, so far 44 lucky winners have walked away with a quarter kilo of gold each. Shoppers still have a chance to win more gold during the remaining days of the festival across 245 participating outlets. They will need to spend Dh500 or more on jewellery to enter the raffle, and win a quarter kilo of gold each.

The shoppers will have a chance to win big till January 29, 2023.

So far, most of the winners are Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and UAE nationals.

Below is the list of winners:

Date Winner Name Winning Coupon No. Nationality Prizes Dec 17 RAMY HANNA 0669312 Egypt 1/4 kg gold Dec 17 MAHESH LALWANI 0490815 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 17 M. MUKHTIAR 0648579 Pakistan 1/4 kg gold Dec 17 ANISH VISWANATHAN 0681524 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 18 JOMON JACOB 0103587 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 18 RAPPAY GHANI 0015805 Pakistan 1/4 kg gold Dec 18 THIRUPATHI MACHA 0075050 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 18 MOHAMMED HADI 0031811 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 20 AMARJITH SINGH NOTRA 0688531 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 20 CHAMPA J.A 0493129 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 20 ANIL GUPTA 0532226 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 20 SANJEEV KALKA 0780356 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 22 SATHICK PATCHA 0342780 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 22 AGHARUL ISLAM 0386557 Bangladesh 1/4 kg gold Dec 22 SATEESH K. MAURYA 0371066 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 22 SAKIIA 0359777 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 24 ANUBHUTI 0069821 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 24 S. SAMASUNDARAM 0145448 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 24 SUKHDEV 0114503 India 1/4 kg gold

Dec 24 NASREEN FATHIMA 0032578 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 25 RAJESH 0697312 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 25 MOHAMMAD ARIF 0665878 British 1/4 kg gold Dec 25 M.D. JASIM 0676015 Bangladesh 1/4 kg gold Dec 25 MANOJ KUMAR JANGIR 0649339 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 27 TIGIST 0271615 Ethiopia 1/4 kg gold Dec 27 SHIRIN LASHTEGHANI 0317486 Iran 1/4 kg gold Dec 27 ASMAHAN 0271024 UAE 1/4 kg gold Dec 27 HALIEMAN ALKAABI 0277659 UAE 1/4 kg gold Dec 28 DILAWAIZ BUTT 0540471 Pakistan 1/4 kg gold Dec 28 ALNA MARIYA 0626145 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 28 ROSHNA MOHAN 0548320 India 1/4 kg gold Dec 28 RIDHIKA 0617540 India 1/4 kg gold Jan 1 RAKESH MITTAL 0478158 India 1/4 kg gold Jan 1 SANA AHMED 0528800 British 1/4 kg gold Jan 1 SADAF MEMON 0464793 India 1/4 kg gold Jan 1 DILIP KUMAR 0528370 India 1/4 kg gold Jan 3 THELMA NORONHA 0838014 India 1/4 kg gold Jan 3 THOUFIQ 0426386 India 1/4 kg gold Jan 3 C.H. UDAY KUMAR 0927009 India 1/4 kg gold

Jan 3 DANISH ABBASI 0849523 Pakistan 1/4 kg gold

