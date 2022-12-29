Dubai: Up to Dh250,000 cash prizes in store for shoppers in Deira during DSF

The two nations have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades, with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai
Dubai's residents and visitors can win up to Dh250,000 in prizes as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2022’s ‘Shop & Win’ raffle promotion.
The Deira Enrichment Project (DEP), a project by Ithra Dubai and home to the Dubai Gold Souk Extension (DGSE), is hosting giveaways for shoppers who spend Dh50 and Dh1,000 during the DSF season until January 29, 2023, on various products across jewellery stores, perfumeries, clothing and footwear retailers, and pharmacies – as well as numerous restaurants and cafes located throughout the 1,181,025 square foot development.
Shoppers spending Dh50 or more at participating stores and cafes have a chance to win travel and dining vouchers worth up to Dh50,000 in the Fun Win category, while all those spending Dh1,000 or more at jewellery, electronics or perfume outlets will have the opportunity to walk away with two Nissan Kicks – as well as jewellery vouchers worth Dh50,000 as part of the Big Wins category.
“Deira has always been the destination for shopping where bargains await the intrepid shopper, and these retail businesses have always been recognised as an integral part of the vibrant and ever-changing Dubai scene,” said Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director, Asset Management of Ithra Dubai said.
The Deira Retail District notably comprises the Dubai Gold Souk Extension, Sherina Plaza, Osha Plaza, One Deira, Shamma Plaza and Moza Plaza, among others.
