UAE: Defence contracts worth Dh939 million awarded to local firms at Abu Dhabi Umex

Wed 24 Jan 2024

UAE local companies, led by Abu Dhabi's Edge Group, bagged major contracts worth Dh939 million at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (Umex) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTex).

Top officials from Tawazun Council, the UAE defence and security acquisitions authority for the Ministry of Defence, announced the signing of five deals during a press conference.

Tawazun Council's official spokesperson, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, and chief of corporate communication, Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, noted that a total of 10 contracts worth Dh1.9 billion had been awarded on behalf of the ministry in the first two days of the exhibitions.

Out of the five deals announced on the second day, Edge won a Dh220 million contract to procure drone systems, along with providing technical support and training services, and another deal worth Dh708 million to purchase defence systems anti-drone guns.

The Council inked three other deals with Gulf United Integrated Multitech Solutions to procure robots at a value of Dh8 million, a Dh2 million contract with Star Ling Spatial Communications for providing communication bands, and the National Center of Meteorology for Dh639,000.

"We are proud of the achievements made by the Emirati defence industries as the country is confidently striding to develop a sophisticated defence industry that is driven by national capabilities. This sector will offer comprehensive and effective solutions, further solidifying the UAE's position as a regional centre for advanced defence industries," Al Meraikhi said.

