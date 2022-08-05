Sharjah's House of Wisdom launches youth summer camp

Tickets for Coca-Cola Arena concert to be available online from August 1
The House of Wisdom (HoW) launched the Youth Summer Camp on Thursday with 16 activities designed to provide participants with an educational experience during the summer break.
Running until August 27, the Youth Summer Camp features diverse sets of workshops and activities divided into five sub-camps, state news agency WAM has said.
Participants can experience a world of creativity, arts and crafts, technology, and photography while equipping themselves with the knowledge on how to ensure their wellbeing, stated the report.
Amira bin Faris, programmes manager at House of Wisdom, said, "In line with our vision to provide a nurturing space for fostering cross-cultural dialogues and exchange of knowledge in varied disciplines, the Youth Summer Camp was developed to utilise youths’ free time in edutainment activities focused on developing and honing their skills and abilities.
Targeting children aged 15 and above, the camp consists of four unique sessions which began on August 4 and will conclude on August 7. On the first day, participants used resin and other materials including wood, crushed stones, paper, flowers, and sand, to create unique 3D projects in the Resin Art with Flowers workshop.
The Jesmonite Terrazzo Workshop on Friday was an exploration of the techniques of creating coasters, trays, and more, while on August 6, participants will learn vase making and mini planters in the Concrete Cement Art Making workshop.
