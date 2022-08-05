Sharjah's House of Wisdom launches youth summer camp

Participants can learn arts and crafts, technology, and photography at workshops

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 8:54 PM

The House of Wisdom (HoW) launched the Youth Summer Camp on Thursday with 16 activities designed to provide participants with an educational experience during the summer break.

Running until August 27, the Youth Summer Camp features diverse sets of workshops and activities divided into five sub-camps, state news agency WAM has said.

Participants can experience a world of creativity, arts and crafts, technology, and photography while equipping themselves with the knowledge on how to ensure their wellbeing, stated the report.

‏ Amira bin Faris, programmes manager at House of Wisdom, said, "In line with our vision to provide a nurturing space for fostering cross-cultural dialogues and exchange of knowledge in varied disciplines, the Youth Summer Camp was developed to utilise youths’ free time in edutainment activities focused on developing and honing their skills and abilities.

Targeting children aged 15 and above, the camp consists of four unique sessions which began on August 4 and will conclude on August 7. On the first day, participants used resin and other materials including wood, crushed stones, paper, flowers, and sand, to create unique 3D projects in the Resin Art with Flowers workshop.

The Jesmonite Terrazzo Workshop on Friday was an exploration of the techniques of creating coasters, trays, and more, while on August 6, participants will learn vase making and mini planters in the Concrete Cement Art Making workshop.

What to look forward to at the camp?

Boho Style Art Painting on Tote Bags workshop on August 7

Photography camp for children aged 12 and older will open with the create a Viral Tiktok/Reel Video session

Portrait Photography session

Capturing beautiful sunsets

E-commerce and products photography

Designed for the age group 12 to 16, the Creativity Camp will kick off on August 18

Video Lab

Sketching and making expressive word art, infographics, portraits, logos, and motion graphics in the Art Lab, while at the Animations Lab the following day, students will learn different kinds of animation techniques using Keynote

