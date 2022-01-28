Dutch Grammy-award winning icon Tiësto to perform live in Dubai

Extreme Weekends series to feature mind-boggling stunts by world-renowned bikers
Events3 weeks ago
Dutch Grammy award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto is back in the UAE on Friday, March 4. The event is open to fully vaccinated guests of all ages, the venue announced Friday, and it will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
“There will also be a standing floor area for ages 16 and above, a continuation of full movement events in Dubai,” the press release read.
Tickets start at Dh 175 and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com. They will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 28 at 8 am.
ALSO READ:
Organised by Full Circle, the musician is no stranger to the UAE and has performed in the Emirates at several live events before. He is well known for smash hits such as ‘The Business’, ‘Jackie Chan’, ‘Don’t Be Shy’ and ‘The Motto’.
Extreme Weekends series to feature mind-boggling stunts by world-renowned bikers
Events3 weeks ago
Event to host individual and group art exhibitions as well as talks and workshops
Events3 weeks ago
Teams from RTA, Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work together to maintain security and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Events4 weeks ago
Cautious residents and tourists opting for short-term stays at holiday homes due to Covid fears
Events1 month ago
The NYE programme will feature a firework show choreographed to lasers, lights and music
Events1 month ago
The exclusive promotion will take place on December 26
Events1 month ago
Concerts by Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali and Iraqi artist Ali Saber will precede the show
Events1 month ago
Residents can ring in the merriest time of year with light shows, shopping sprees and Xmas themed treats
Events1 month ago