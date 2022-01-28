Dutch Grammy-award winning icon Tiësto to perform live in Dubai

Event is being held in partnership with Coca-Cola Arena and Dubai Calendar

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 1:17 PM

Dutch Grammy award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto is back in the UAE on Friday, March 4. The event is open to fully vaccinated guests of all ages, the venue announced Friday, and it will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

“There will also be a standing floor area for ages 16 and above, a continuation of full movement events in Dubai,” the press release read.

Tickets start at Dh 175 and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com. They will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 28 at 8 am.

Organised by Full Circle, the musician is no stranger to the UAE and has performed in the Emirates at several live events before. He is well known for smash hits such as ‘The Business’, ‘Jackie Chan’, ‘Don’t Be Shy’ and ‘The Motto’.