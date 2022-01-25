Expo 2020 Dubai: Filipino band 'Ben and Ben' concert postponed

New date for the performance will be announced soon

File

Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 4:23 PM

The highly anticipated concert of Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben at Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed 'due to unforeseen circumstances', organisers announced on Tuesday.

Ben&Ben, one of the most popular bands in the Philippines, was supposed to perform on Thursday, January 27 at the Jubilee Stage at 8pm.

In an Instagram post, Expo 2020 Dubai said a new date for the performance will be announced soon.

The statement: We regret to inform our visitors that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ben&Ben concert originally scheduled for 27 January at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai will be postponed. A new date for the concert will be announced soon across our social media channels.

Across the six months of Expo, scheduled events and performances will occasionally be cancelled or postponed for various reasons.

However, we would like to reassure you there are many exciting things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming you to a safe and secure event.

The band was formed in 2015 and has been known for their hit songs such as Pagtingin and Lifetime.

For two straight years–from 2020 to 2021–they are ranked as the most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify.