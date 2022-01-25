Expo 2020 Dubai: Filipino band 'Ben and Ben' concert postponed

They are also trying to arrange a meet-and-greet.
Expo 20201 week ago
The highly anticipated concert of Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben at Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed 'due to unforeseen circumstances', organisers announced on Tuesday.
Ben&Ben, one of the most popular bands in the Philippines, was supposed to perform on Thursday, January 27 at the Jubilee Stage at 8pm.
In an Instagram post, Expo 2020 Dubai said a new date for the performance will be announced soon.
The statement: We regret to inform our visitors that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ben&Ben concert originally scheduled for 27 January at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai will be postponed. A new date for the concert will be announced soon across our social media channels.
Across the six months of Expo, scheduled events and performances will occasionally be cancelled or postponed for various reasons.
However, we would like to reassure you there are many exciting things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming you to a safe and secure event.
ALSO READ:
The band was formed in 2015 and has been known for their hit songs such as Pagtingin and Lifetime.
For two straight years–from 2020 to 2021–they are ranked as the most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify.
They are also trying to arrange a meet-and-greet.
Expo 20201 week ago
Sahar Al Rasti says challenging the waves of the ocean requires a special kind of determination and passion
Expo 20201 week ago
The event is open to residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities
Expo 20201 week ago
Through its 86 winners across the five categories, the prize has till date positively impacted the lives of 370 million people around the world.
Expo 20201 week ago
The billionaire philanthropist promised action to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals at the world fair
Expo 20201 week ago
K-pop stars have “charmed the world”, Moon Jae-in said at the world fair
Expo 20201 week ago
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed spoke at the world fair for Global Goals Week
Expo 20201 week ago
A team of dancers, musicians and two vocal artists led exotic cultural performances
Expo 20201 week ago