Video: Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas shows due to Covid-19 delays

A tearful and apologetic Adele on Thursday postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Friday because half her crew was sick with Covid-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.
The British superstar had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.
"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time. And for it to be good enough for you. But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid. They still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show," Adele said in a video posted on Instagram.
Saying she was "sorry" eight times in a 92-second message, especially for people who had travelled to Las Vegas for the show, Adele said the delays prevented her from perfecting the show to her standards and she promised to reschedule.
"I'm going to finish my show and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be," she said.
The shows were to follow her latest album "30," which debuted at No.1 in 30 countries in November.
Concert residencies in Las Vegas have become a major attraction in the recent years for musicians who do not wish to travel extensively.
Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Usher, Barry Manilow and Shania Twain are among the top acts to have recently scheduled multiple concert dates in Las Vegas.
