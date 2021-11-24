Dubai: Luxury, classic cars on display at first-ever motoring, urban lifestyle festival

#NoFilterDXB will also boast a supercar parade, latest launches from Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 8:40 PM

Dubai new and only motoring and urban lifestyle festival #NoFilterDXB was inaugurated on Wednesday by Shaikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council at Dubai Harbour and is scheduled to run until November 27.

The festival venue has three experiential enclaves: Urban I - Be the Sophistication, Urban II - Be the Exception, and Urban III – Be the Adventure.

Urban Enclave I features the latest launches from luxury automotive brands such as Bentley, Aston Martin, and Maserati. It also has a Luxx Art showcase with a Bugatti Chiron 110 (one of only 30 ever-made), the new Range Rover and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 (one of only 63 in the world). Ferrari's first-ever car to feature Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Architecture, the latest Porsche GT2 R and the all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 UAE golden jubilee edition (one of only 50 ever made) are also displayed at the venue.

Urban Enclaves II and III cover all things urban and fitness, where trendy street art and hype beast culture are on display alongside an urban art battle by Rider. There are also e-sports tournament arenas, dune buggy rides, skateboard demos at the Oakley Skatepark, and Adidas's first-ever floating football pitch.

ALSO READ:

Opening day activities at #NoFilterDXB included a custom car competition by UCC, DJ sessions and live music at Nikki Beach. Jumping classic car collection by CarCulture, which features a 1930s Alvis, an original Volkswagen Beetle from 1952, and a Ferrari 328 GTS from the 1980s is also displayed at the venue for the visitors.

With thousands of visitors expected at Dubai Harbour this weekend, #NoFilterDXB will culminate in the Dubai supercar parade on Saturday, part of the event's celebrations to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee. Starting at 8.30am, the Parade will see some of the world's most sought-after supercars rolling through the streets of Dubai Harbour, JBR, and JLT, before returning to #NoFilterDXB for public viewing.

- ayaz@khaleejtimes.com