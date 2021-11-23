Expo 2020 Dubai: Check out the world's fastest electric hypercar

The 1,914 horsepower car accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.

By Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:12 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:16 PM

Electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Automobili’s latest creation, the Nevera, is now on display at the Expo 2020’s Croatia Pavilion.

The hypercar is powered by a quad-motor drivetrain, where each motor powers one wheel individually. Combined, the wheels produce 1,914 horsepower, which is enough to accelerate the car from 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.

In addition, the Rimac Nevera has set a new world record for production car acceleration, covering the quarter-mile in just 8.582 seconds.

Kevin Chalhoub, founder & CEO at EV Lab, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Rimac to debut their new flagship vehicle in the Middle East as the region’s first immersive platform that encourages people to embrace future mobility solutions that are sustainable and clean.

“Our goal is to showcase that electric vehicles are not only sustainable but also at the forefront of technology as Rimac is doing just that with the first electric hypercar company in the world. Paying homage to Expo 2020 key themes of Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity, the Rimac Nevera will be on display at Expo 2020 until March 31, 2022, and I encourage everyone who has interest in the future of mobility to come down and see this marvel of engineering.

“The engineers at Rimac have created something that we have never seen before, breaking records and realigning our perceptions of what electric vehicles are capable of, while rising to the challenge of pushing the limits of technology as we know it.”

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, said the Middle East is a key market for the company.

“The story of Rimac Automobili is one of beating all odds despite enormous challenges with an incredibly ambitious team set on forging the future of mobility. We are honoured to partner with EV Lab, a company that shares our values of continuous innovation, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

Hyper vs supercar

According to Rimac’s chief programme engineer Matija Renić, the difference between hyper and super cars lies in “performance and numbers”.

“It’s all in the numbers - they’re higher across the board. But when we speak of the volume, this is lower — which makes the Nevera more exclusive. The car is a collector’s car.”