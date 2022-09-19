Dubai: 5th edition of the 'Artelligence' forum begins on Sep 20

The one-day event will foster discussions about topical points such as the social and economic impact of AI and its role in predicting customer behaviour

The 5th edition of the artificial intelligence (AI) forum Artelligence will see the participation of multiple high-level executives from the public and private sectors, highlighting the opportunities and challenges that arise with the break-neck growth of new-age technologies.

Organised by Khaleej Times, the one-day forum will be held at Habtoor Palace Hotel on Tuesday, September 20, with a focus on intelligent and robotic automation, AI regulations, AI use cases in healthcare, Covid-19 and a host of other important topics.

Many senior public and private sector officials will address the attendees including: Musab Obaid Al Hammadi, Project Manager for Research and Infrastructure Section, AI Office under the Prime’s Minister Office; Dr Maryam Matar, Chairperson and Founder, UAE Genetic Diseases Association; Mohammad Al-Jallad, CTO and Director in UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa for Hewlett Packard Enterprise; and Meera AlShaikh, Director - Smart Services at Roads and Transport Authority.

There will also be panel discussions with private sector executives and a number of other senior officials, where they will address the forum.

Powered by high-level industry executives, the discussions will enlighten the attendees about topical points such as the social and economic impact of AI on public services, the role of AI in drug discovery and development, embracing AI for predicting and managing epidemics, and using AI to predict customer behaviour and intent.

In addition, the Youth Innovation Roadshow Middle East will also be held on the sidelines of the forum, to give young people the opportunity to discuss innovative projects and propose new ideas to be implemented within the ecosystem of the UAE.

The platform is dedicated to youth passionate about innovation, and will be part of the efforts to support Arab youth and bridge the skills gap by providing them with an opportunity to educate themselves regarding the latest trends in technology and innovation.

