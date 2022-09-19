Robot surgery, AI cancer screening: How this UAE hospital ranked 'smartest' in the region

Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace, offers his condolences on Queen's death
Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi has been ranked smartest hospital in the UAE, and amongst the top 100 hospitals globally by Newsweek. The hospitals were evaluated in five categories: Electronic functionality, telemedicine, digital imaging, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
Dr. Jorge Guzman, the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “It is an affirmation of our impact on our community and patients locally and globally. State-of-the-art medical technology is part of the future of medicine and is, in many ways, synonymous with both Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and world-class patient care."
He also mentioned the hospital's da Vinci™ robotic surgical system, which helps medical professionals carry out complex procedures and tests more efficiently and with minimal risk.
It uses artificial intelligence and features a 3D camera, and four robotic arms with surgical tools attached. The surgeon operates by controlling the arms using a computer console, while watching a real-time image of the surgical area on a screen.
An artificial intelligence system called Transpara is used to help in breast cancer screening. It gives radiologists immediate, objective feedback on areas of suspicion identified on a mammogram. This system can see details that radiologists cannot. This increases the accuracy of cancer detection and accelerates treatment decisions, and ultimately helps more women survive breast cancer.
An electronic medical record (EMR) system that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi uses enables quick access to patient records for more coordinated, efficient care, while securely sharing electronic information with other members of a patient’s treatment team.
The clinic's in-house pharmacy system is also automated. It enables a streamlined workflow while reducing medication errors—one of the most common safety issues in healthcare. Rather than sending a handwritten prescription to the pharmacy, which is still the norm in many hospitals, prescribers send prescriptions digitally. Everything is linked to the same barcode on the patient’s hospital wristband.
