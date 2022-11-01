Carnival rides, good food, live acts: 10-day family festival to return to Abu Dhabi in December

With six unique zones and many more international vendors this year, the Mother of the Nation fest promises something for everyone

Photo: Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:42 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 5:12 PM

The Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival is set to return to the Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 9 to 18 with more family entertainment, live performances, immersive art experiences, global cuisine, and retail pop-ups than ever before.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, festival goers can enjoy six distinct zones offering fun activities for all ages.

Now in its sixth edition, this year's event will boast even more acts and artists, exciting rides, unique culinary experiences, awe-inspiring installations, non-stop live entertainment, vibrant displays and immersive attractions, so that visitors can create cherished memories with family and friends.

The Miami Band from Kuwait will be back by popular demand on 9th December after playing to a packed festival audience last year.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "MOTN only gets bigger and better every year and continues to be the region's ultimate entertainment festival, with 10 days of non-stop fun and excitement which are sure to create unforgettable moments. With six unique zones and many more international vendors this year, the festival truly has something for everyone.

"This one-of-a-kind event enhances Abu Dhabi's reputation as an unparalleled destination for unique large-scale events that convene the best acts and entertainment from around the world in one place," he concluded.

MOTN will be a melting pot of cultures, with an array of regional and international retailers and F&B concepts, and diverse activities such as carnival rides for children, immersive creative workshops, and interactive and collaborative physical and augmented reality games.

ALSO READ: