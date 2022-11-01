Parkour, skating, DJ tower: Dubai's XPark opens for new season

Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans for the remaining stages of the project, which extended over an area of 1.5 million sq ft
XPark is opens for the winter season next to Kite Beach in Dubai. The park is aimed at giving sports enthusiasts - both seasoned and newbies - a space filled with unique structures and features for fun activities.
The 'urban playground' is suitable for all ages and has two main areas for kids. Visitors who are interested in getting the blood pumping can enjoy the parkour climbing space, climbing structures, calisthenics and skatepark.
The parkour loop provides children a variety of challenges such as a 20-foot climbing tower and a bouldering area.
The centrepiece of the park is a 3.2 metre-deep skate bowl, which is part of the skate park built with consultation from skating professionals. It is open for kids aged four onwards, and features unique designs containing ledges, steps, rails, vertical walls and more.
The park also features a 'chill zone', with a stage, DJ tower and activities such as giant chess and Jenga.
As the Dubai Fitness Challenge gets underway this month, and temperatures drop, residents are increasingly opting for fun outdoor activities to explore. “We are thrilled for XPark by Etisalat to have opened for the winter season, steps away from Kite Beach," says Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai. "The urban park, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, is in line with our values and spirit at XDubai to provide endless opportunities and experiences, encouraging an active lifestyle to both residents and visitors."
The park is open seven days a week from 2.30pm to 9.30pm on weekdays, and 8am to 9.30pm on weekends. Entry to XPark is priced at Dh75, with rental of skateboards and scooters are available upon request.
ALSO READ:
Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans for the remaining stages of the project, which extended over an area of 1.5 million sq ft
A massive surge in bookings and inquiries over the coming weeks and months as the tourist season begins revving up in the Emirates
Travel experts from around the world list their favourite spots across America, Europe, Africa and Asia
Dr Sheikh Sultan inspected the Niger Valley, which includes a family of African savannah elephants
The tourist destination will witness The Smurfs characters in football jerseys celebrating the biggest sporting event in the region, Fifa World Cup 2022
Available online, the main pass initially grants visitors access to flagship attractions and will include more sites as they open
Dh1 billion project is the largest of its kind outside Africa, and houses over 50,000 animals
Guests will be able to experience zero gravity, walk on a 'lunar surface' or take a ride in a rover — if the $5-billion project opens