Parkour, skating, DJ tower: Dubai's XPark opens for new season

The 'urban playground' hosts a variety of unique features including the centrepiece skate bowl, giant chess, viewing platforms

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 12:25 PM

XPark is opens for the winter season next to Kite Beach in Dubai. The park is aimed at giving sports enthusiasts - both seasoned and newbies - a space filled with unique structures and features for fun activities.

The 'urban playground' is suitable for all ages and has two main areas for kids. Visitors who are interested in getting the blood pumping can enjoy the parkour climbing space, climbing structures, calisthenics and skatepark.

The parkour loop provides children a variety of challenges such as a 20-foot climbing tower and a bouldering area.

The centrepiece of the park is a 3.2 metre-deep skate bowl, which is part of the skate park built with consultation from skating professionals. It is open for kids aged four onwards, and features unique designs containing ledges, steps, rails, vertical walls and more.

The park also features a 'chill zone', with a stage, DJ tower and activities such as giant chess and Jenga.

As the Dubai Fitness Challenge gets underway this month, and temperatures drop, residents are increasingly opting for fun outdoor activities to explore. “We are thrilled for XPark by Etisalat to have opened for the winter season, steps away from Kite Beach," says Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai. "The urban park, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, is in line with our values and spirit at XDubai to provide endless opportunities and experiences, encouraging an active lifestyle to both residents and visitors."

The park is open seven days a week from 2.30pm to 9.30pm on weekdays, and 8am to 9.30pm on weekends. Entry to XPark is priced at Dh75, with rental of skateboards and scooters are available upon request.

