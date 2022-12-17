Abu Dhaibi: Kenya, Bahrain athletes shine at Adnoc marathon

More than 20,000 are expected to have taken part in the marathon, relay, and 10km, 5km, and 2.5km races

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 2:43 PM

Athletes from Kenya and Bahrain took the top honours in both the men’s and women’s elite categories of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022.

Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh blazed his way to a comfortable win in the 42.2-km marathon with a timing of 2:05:20 ahead of compatriot Felix Kimutai (2:09:32) and Ethiopian runner Adeladlew Mamo (2:09:42).

As major roads were closed and traffic monitored for the race, athletes set the pace on the new course covering landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama and Qasr Al Hosn. General public cheered the elite long-distance racers as they made their way through the popular roads and spots in the city.

In the women’s event, it was fourth-time luck for Kenyan-born Eunice Chumba, who is representing Bahrain. She triumphed with a time of 2:20:41 followed by Kenya’s Angela Tanui (2:21:12) and Ethiopia's 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Mare Dibaba (2:21:25).

Chumba is excited to have added another title to a collection that includes the 2017 Beirut Marathon.

“I am so happy. It was too competitive but I was well prepared. This is my first time winning here and I am very happy,” she said after the race.

Tanui, winner of the Amsterdam 2021 Marathon, promised to return next year.

“It was very tough. I tried my best. It was a high level performance from all athletes. Abu Dhabi is a nice course. Next year, I will return with better preparation.”

More than 20,000 are expected to have taken part in the marathon, marathon relay, and 10km, 5km, and 2.5km races. Also, there was a spectacular air show by the Al Fursan aerobatics team and several fitness activities to try out for the general public at the Event Village.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted across most parts of the city barring Corniche, where the closure will continue till 1 pm.