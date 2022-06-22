Abu Dhabi's Summer Pass goes live online

Young ones are introduced to reading through books that feature black and white images
The passes for Abu Dhabi's new summer campaign that showcases unique and memorable experiences to visitors has now gone live online.
The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass rounds up the top sights and experiences of the UAE capital in an all-access bundle, and is valid until August 31. To access the pass visitors have to go to summerpass.visitabudhabi.ae.
The pass is priced at Dh599 for adults and Dh499 for children between 4 and 17 years of age. Children aged three and below will get complimentary passes.
Pass holders can ride the roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, meet their favourite DC Superheroes at Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, and enjoy more than 40 rides and slides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.
The pass also includes a one-day visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as discounted access to 13 cultural landmarks and institutions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort, and Qasr Al Muwaiji.
The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also covers complimentary transportation within the city on the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus network and within Yas Island on the Yas Express.
