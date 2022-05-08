Abu Dhabi summer pass gives access to 3 theme parks, all cultural sites, including Louvre

New offers will be rolled out with unbeatable promotions across experiences, tourist destinations and family entertainment attractions

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 6:33 PM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 6:39 PM

With global tourism rebounding and the Middle East offering year-round experiences, Abu Dhabi has launched a new destination campaign inspiring travellers to visit the UAE capital during the summer season and experience the incredible value across hotels and world-leading attractions like nowhere else in the world.

The new campaign showcases unique and memorable Abu Dhabi experiences that await visitors during the summer.

Introducing the Abu Dhabi summer pass

The campaign launch marks the first step in unveiling the best of summer in Abu Dhabi. New offers, including the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, will be rolled out with unbeatable promotions across experiences, cultural sites and family entertainment attractions.

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass will give travellers access to three leading theme parks (Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi), all cultural sites, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the majestic Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan, Qasr Al Hosn (the oldest standing structure in Abu Dhabi) and free transportation via Yas Express and Abu Dhabi bus systems. As the pass is rolled out, specific details are to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

To upgrade your holiday even further, prices at top hotels across the region in summer cost on average 30% less than during the high season. With a compelling pipeline of hotel discounts and promotions unveiled in the coming months, there's never been a better time to visit Abu Dhabi.

This summer, Abu Dhabi has something for everyone to enjoy – at their own pace – including:

Restoring body and soul: As the sun rises, unwind with yoga in the iconic surroundings of Louvre Abu Dhabi, or escape to a private desert island retreat of Nurai, just 15-minutes away by boat.

Culturally enriching experiences: Visit Qasr Al-Watan Presidential Palace, explore the rich history of Qasr Al Hosn or enjoy magical stargazing in the desert night air.

If it thrills you're after: Look no further than the world's fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, or have a once-in-a-lifetime experience swimming with tiger sharks at the National Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "Global travellers have their eyes on the Middle East – so now is the perfect time to be sharing Abu Dhabi with the world, shining a light on just how many unique and diverse experiences are waiting to be explored affordably in and around the UAE's capital.

ALSO READ:

"This summer, we want travellers to experience the known and unknown of Abu Dhabi, uncovering the hidden gems of our destination – at their own pace, whether it's the thrills of our world-class indoor theme parks or the race of the Yas Marina Circuit, to the rich depth of culture and activities that ensure the whole family is inspired and entertained. The UAE capital has something for everyone. We want to make those precious memories more accessible by providing competitive and compelling offers throughout the season so travellers can experience summer exactly as it can and should be enjoyed."

Officially unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2022, Abu Dhabi's Summer Like You Mean It campaign uncovers the unmatched experiences travellers can enjoy during the summer in Abu Dhabi, all at affordable prices. For more information on Abu Dhabi's exciting events and attractions, go to VisitAbuDhabi.ae.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com