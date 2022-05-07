Abu Dhabi: Now, learn to surf the waves of Yas Waterworld

Certified trainers and lifeguards will help individuals who dream of surfing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 4:44 PM

Yas Waterworld, one-of-a-kind waterpark on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, has brought back its Flow Club segment, which provides surfing lessons.

Surfing, known to be the ultimate sport that creates immense feelings of freedom and adventure, provides great exercise and endless fun too.

Ryan Watkins, general manager, Yas Waterworld said: “We’re very excited to bring back Flow Club as it allows us to nurture local talent and enhance the surfing scene here in the UAE.”

Like any sport, surfing requires training, dedication and practice. Taking place every Sunday, certified trainers and lifeguards will help individuals who dream of surfing to take up the sport at their own pace.

“Our certified trainers and multiple waves at different intensities ensure that both beginners and advanced surfers have the ideal conditions to ride the waves,” Watkins noted.

As part of the pre-surfing routine, a quick warm-up with stretching sessions on sheet waves is needed to ensure a stable stance on the board. Trainers will then teach the basics and help get familiar with the board. Beginners will get to ease into bodyboarding with a ‘rush rider’ first and then once advanced will move on to ‘bubble’s barrel’ – the world’s largest surfing sheet.

Surfers can sign up to Flow Club at Yas Waterworld’s ticketing counter or make bookings by visiting www.yaswaterworld.com.

The waterpark is also home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows. Guests are required to present a valid green pass on Al Hosn app.

