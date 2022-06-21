UAE: Now, pay for Yas Island theme park passes, tickets in instalments

More than 80 cultures represented in 26 pavilions
Residents can now avail flexible payment plans when buying tickets or annual passes to Yas Island theme parks.
The convenient instalment plans are split into three or four monthly payments.They can avail this offer when booking tickets or passes to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.
“We are committed to continuously elevating our services at Yas Theme Parks and attractions to ensure guests can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment with ease”, said Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, VP of Operations at Farah Experiences.
“With our newly updated list of payment options, guests can plan their visit to our Theme Parks with peace of mind and greater flexibility. Furthermore, guests can confidently invest in Annual Passes for the whole family, giving them the best value for money without having to worry about the up-front costs.”
