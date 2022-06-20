Dubai Summer Surprises: 25-hour sale with up to 90% discounts announced

The Indian yogi delivered an insightful talk on soil conservation in Dubai
A 25-hour sale at all major retail outlets offering up to 90 per cent discounts will mark the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises.
The retail festival will run from July 1 to Sept 4 with multiple offers and attractions.
A raffle draw with a cash prize of Dh1 millionwill also be part of the Summer Surprises.
From gastronomy to movie magic, there is plenty on offer for at this year’s DSS.
More details to follow
