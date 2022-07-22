US to give Ukraine $270 million in additional military aid, says White House

Temperatures are likely to rise further, weather agency says
The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional roughly $270 million to aid in its defence against Russian aggression, including $100 million for drones, the White House said on Friday as fighting raged on in eastern Ukraine.
The package, authorised by US President Joe Biden, will allow Kiev to acquire 580 of privately-held AEVEX Aerospace LLC's Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.
The package includes another tranche of up to around $175 million for other defence aid, a separate White House memo said.
The additional US funding comes as Ukraine seeks to fend off Moscow as the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two continued into its fifth month.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week said his forces could inflict major damage on Russia as Kyiv leans on Western weapons in planned efforts to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.
I know salaries cover less and less and that it's difficult to get to the end of the month, the Prime Minister says
The western city of Nantes in France recorded 42ºC, on Monday
Rishi Sunak wins the most support in the third round of voting with 115 votes
Scientists blame climate change; predict more frequent, intense episodes of extreme weather
Four-year-old Ukrainian girl was among 24 people killed on Thursday
Two huge blazes have forced the evacuation of 14,000 people
Health officials report hundreds of heat-related deaths