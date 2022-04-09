Ukraine crisis: British PM Johnson visiting Kyiv for talks with President Zelensky

Police findings supported by discovery of notes found at the scene
Europe2 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was visiting Kyiv Saturday for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a "show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", Downing Street said.
"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid," a spokesperson said.
An aide to Zelensky, Andriy Sybiha, posted a photograph of the leaders sitting opposite each other in a grand room.
Johnson was wearing a dark suit and Zelensky khaki overalls, his signature outfit for public appearances since Russia invaded Ukraine end of February.
"The UK is the leader in the defence support of Ukraine," Sybiha wrote.
Sybiha described Johnson as "the leader of the anti-war coalition. The leader of sanctions on the Russian aggressor."
London did not announce Johnson's Ukraine visit ahead of time, with the prime minister himself batting away questions about a possible visit in a press conference on Friday.
ALSO READ:
His trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday.
The European visits come after Ukraine rebuffed Russian troops from the Kyiv region late last month.
Police findings supported by discovery of notes found at the scene
Europe2 days ago
Calorie information now needs to be displayed on menus, third party apps, food delivery platforms and food labels at customer service points
Europe3 days ago
Situation in Bucha aims to distract attention from negotiation process, he says
Europe3 days ago
Former security head and ex-marine commando had been accused of attempting to use stolen documents to blackmail VIP
Europe3 days ago
He compares it to bombing of northern Spanish town in 1937
Europe3 days ago
Police cordoned off the area as firefighters battled the blaze
Europe5 days ago
Putin supporter Viktor Orban's Fidesz party emerges triumphant
Europe5 days ago
According to polls, Macron's far-right rival Marine Le Pen is gathering momentum
Europe6 days ago