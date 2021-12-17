UK: Woman arrested after four children die in London house fire

Around 60 firefighters battled the blaze which broke out in the early evening on Thursday

By Reuters Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 5:55 PM

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after two pairs of twin boys died in a house fire in south London, police said.

The children, all believed to be related, were recovered from the Collingwood Road address in South London after the fire was extinguished and taken to hospital, but died of their injuries, police and fire brigade officials said.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters battled the blaze which broke out in the early evening, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

"This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness," London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said.

The victims have not yet been identified.