Travel advisory issued to Indians: Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine

The rule was originally put in place to limit queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel
Concerned over the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine and asked them to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities.
The advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Police said at least 10 people were killed and around 60 others were wounded in the attacks across Ukraine.
"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities," the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.
Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them, where required, it added.
In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.
"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," he said and urged immediate cessation of hostilities.
India has not yet condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
ALSO READ:
The rule was originally put in place to limit queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel
The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday is the first of its kind anywhere in the world
The sole survivor was an 'exhausted 27-year-old man' who was found on a dinghy alongside the bodies
Units are tasked with clearing areas around damaged critical infrastructure such as electricity cables, water and gas pipes
Detectives have said Olivia was standing behind her mother, who had opened the door of their home after hearing gunshots in the street outside
Christine Lambrecht visited the southern port city of Odessa
Unions call strikes to demand that wage increases keep pace with inflation
Troops also find destroyed civilian cars with dead and burned bodies