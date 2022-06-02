Queen Elizabeth to skip Friday events due to discomfort

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at St Peter’s Basilica, with Pope Francis attending
Europe5 days ago
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday.
The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.”
Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events.
Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.
Her fans sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. Some had camped overnight in hope of a glimpse of the 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Color — a military parade that has marked each sovereign’s official birthday since 1760.
Elizabeth, who became queen at 25, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne.
ALSO READ:
Prince Andrew will also miss a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London after testing positive for Covid-19.
The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday extravaganza and events including a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday. Thousands of street parties are planned nationwide, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at St Peter’s Basilica, with Pope Francis attending
Europe5 days ago
Cathedral service on June 3 will be 'first official moment' when the couple join the celebrations
Europe6 days ago
Lawmaker submits letter of no confidence
Europe6 days ago
They suffered multiple examples of lack of respect and poor treatment, report finds
Europe1 week ago
The temperature in offices should be set no lower than 27°C, according to a government decree
Europe1 week ago
The government plan to buy Imvanex smallpox vaccines and Tecovirimat antivirals
Europe1 week ago
Health authorities looking at option of vaccinating people who have been in close contact with infected person
Europe1 week ago
Report by officials gave graphic details and included photographs from more than a dozen gatherings
Europe1 week ago