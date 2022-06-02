Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee: Rare photos of the monarch's visit to UAE

The 96-year-old royal visited the Emirates twice, in 1979 and in 2010

From right to left: Prince Philip, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Queen Elizabeth II on February 25, 1979. Photo: WAM

Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022

A close friend of the UAE, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has witnessed the entirety of the Emirates' history during her inspiring tenure. The most travelled monarch in the world, Queen Elizabeth has visited the UAE twice – in 1979 and in 2010.

As Britain kicks off four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee in what could be the last major public event of her long reign, we go down the memory lane of the monarch's visits to the Emirates.

Prince Philip, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Queen Elizabeth II, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a dinner on board the Royal Yacht Britannia on February 24, 1979.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivering a speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the Jebel Ali Port in 1979 on February 25.

At the opening of the desalination plant at the Dubai aluminium smelter at Jebel Ali in 1979, where Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, then Chairman of the Dubai Aluminium Company, presented the welcome address.

At the desalination plant opening with former Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Prince Philip and other distinguished guests.

The Queen sits beside Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on the former Dubai Ruler's new dhow, as they are taken on a sight-seeing tour of the emirate.

Reading the inscription on a plaque she unveiled immediately after inaugurating the Jebel Ali port. - KT Photo

Waving to a cheering crowd which greeted her near the Trade Centre, inaugurated in 1979. - KT Photo

Visiting the oil terminal at Jebel Dhanna, 300 km West of Abu Dhabi. - KT Photo

Looking at installations at the oil terminal at Jebel Dhanna. - KT Photo

Being introduced to members of diplomatic corps in the presence of former UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan upon her arrival at Mina Zayed in 1979.

With the Duke of Edinburgh at the opening of Dubai International Trade & Exhibition Centre.

The Queen had also opened the Dubai Drydocks. She is pictured above being introduced to engineers and executives connected with the project.

Late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomes the British monarch upon her arrival in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

The 2010 visit was her second trip to the UAE after 31 years.

The Queen with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visits citizens at Emirates Palace.

The British monarch receives a gift from a child after the unveiling of the design of the Zayed National Museum at Emirates Palace.

With UAE leaders at the opening ceremony of Zayed National Museum at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. - KT Photo

Unveiling a commemorative plaque to celebrate commencement of construction of the Zayed National Museum.

Touring Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at the beginning of her second visit to the United Arab Emirates, before stopping at the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Queen is presented with a book about Sheikh Zayed, while touring an outdoor exhibition about the UAE.

Looking at a model of the Zayed National Museum.