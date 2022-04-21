Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

Recently, UK PM and leaders of Baltic states visited Ukraine
World22 hours ago
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.
Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.
Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.
ALSO READ:
The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.
Recently, UK PM and leaders of Baltic states visited Ukraine
World22 hours ago
Both countries describe the assault that began on Monday as a new phase of the war
World23 hours ago
'This is where we will focus our efforts today'
World23 hours ago
The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has seen nearly 5 million people flee abroad and reduced cities to rubble
World1 day ago
Overall risks to economic prospects have risen sharply and policy trade-offs have become ever more challenging
World1 day ago
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
World1 day ago
Russian operation in Ukraine has sent oil prices soaring worldwide
World2 days ago
However, the IMF holds the view that Sri Lanka does not meet its criteria
World2 days ago