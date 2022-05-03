Moscow says more than 1 million Ukrainians taken to Russia

The first projections show the incumbent president securing 58.2 to 57.6 per cent of the vote
Europe1 week ago
More than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the Russian invasion began, its Defence Ministry said Monday, according to the state-owned news agency TASS.
Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, were brought in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.”
He said those civilians “were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions” of Donetsk, Lugansk and other parts of Ukraine, according to the report. No details were provided on the location or circumstances of the moves.
Throughout the war, Ukraine has accused Moscow’s troops of taking civilians against their will to Russia or Russian-controlled areas, something the Kremlin has denied.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking Monday to Greek state TV ERT, said half a million Ukrainians have been “illegally taken to Russia, or other places, against their will.”
ALSO READ:
The first projections show the incumbent president securing 58.2 to 57.6 per cent of the vote
Europe1 week ago
All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron
Europe1 week ago
Final decision rests with British interior minister, although Assange could yet appeal
Europe1 week ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday
Europe1 week ago
Around 200 evacuees had gathered at meeting point
Europe1 week ago
Police closed down highway exits as passenger queues stretched outside terminal buildings
Europe1 week ago
Moscow trying to establish full control of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and secure land connection to Crimea
Europe1 week ago
The war enters its third month on Sunday
Europe1 week ago