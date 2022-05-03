Moscow says more than 1 million Ukrainians taken to Russia

Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev says they include 11,550 people brought in the previous 24 hours

By AP Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 8:33 AM Last updated: Tue 3 May 2022, 9:07 AM

More than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the Russian invasion began, its Defence Ministry said Monday, according to the state-owned news agency TASS.

Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, were brought in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.”

He said those civilians “were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions” of Donetsk, Lugansk and other parts of Ukraine, according to the report. No details were provided on the location or circumstances of the moves.

Throughout the war, Ukraine has accused Moscow’s troops of taking civilians against their will to Russia or Russian-controlled areas, something the Kremlin has denied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking Monday to Greek state TV ERT, said half a million Ukrainians have been “illegally taken to Russia, or other places, against their will.”

