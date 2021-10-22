Massive blast kills 16 at Russian factory

David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago
Sixteen people were killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia’s western Ryazan province on Friday, Russian state TV said, and one man was taken to hospital with serious burns.
The disaster wiped out practically the entire shift of 17 workers who were on site at the time, according to a list of names posted on social media.
A video showed the moment of the explosion, with a huge yellow fireball rising into the air, and photos of the aftermath showed a scene of total destruction, with smoke still rising from the rubble.
The exact cause was unclear, with TASS news agency quoting a source as saying it had been caused by a failure to observe proper technical procedures.
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago
David Amess's killing on Friday is the second killing of a politician in the country since 2016
Europe1 week ago
'David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future'
Europe1 week ago
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church.
Europe1 week ago
Move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor
Europe1 week ago
69-year-old was a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party
Europe1 week ago
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.
Europe1 week ago
Benin Bronze taken during plunder of 1897.
Europe1 week ago