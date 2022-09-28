EU slams 'falsified outcome' of Russia votes in Ukraine

Footage shows officers carrying men and leading women to police vans
On Wednesday, the European Union (EU) slammed the "illegal" annexation votes that Russia held in four occupied regions of Ukraine and their "falsified" results, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"EU denounces holding of illegal 'referenda' and their falsified outcome," Borrell said on Twitter.
"This is another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights," he added.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted:
"Sham referenda. Sham results. We recognize neither."
On Tuesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called the votes organised by Moscow, in the occupied Ukrainian regions as "a blatant violation of international law", which had "no legitimacy".
Kremlin-installed authorities in those regions are already claiming the ballots had gone Russia's way.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to declare those regions annexed as parts of Russia, which would then come under its nuclear umbrella as well.
