Erdogan to discuss Nato bid with Swedish PM in Turkey: Report

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted a request from Sweden's new Prime Minister to visit Turkey for talks aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to Stockholm and Helsinki bidding to join Nato, local media reported on Friday.
"Sweden's new Prime Minister requested an appointment. I told our friends to 'give an appointment' ... We will discuss these issues with him in our country," Erdogan was quoted as saying by private NTV television on his plane back from Azerbaijan.
On Thursday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was ready to head to Ankara in order to convince Turkey to support his country's bid to join Nato.
Earlier this year, Sweden and Finland tore up their long-standing policies of non-alignment, in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance.
The move has received strong backing from the vast majority of the alliance's members, but Erdogan has stalled the process, over accusations that the Nordic neighbours are havens for Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara.
Kristersson said he aimed to show the Turkish leader that Sweden and Finland "actually do what we promised" to fulfil a deal with Ankara to clear their path into Nato.
Erdogan said that Ankara's position remained unchanged, calling on Sweden and Finland to deliver the "terrorists" sought by Turkish authorities.
He maintained that unless they were sent back to Turkey, "things will not work at the parliamentary stage".
