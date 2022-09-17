Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Footballer David Beckham lines up for more than 10 hours with thousands of mourners to pray respects
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for Nato-member Turkey, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday.
He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.
"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," Erdogan said.
"When asked if he meant membership of the SCO, he said, "Of course, that's the target".
Turkey is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO, whose members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Amid bilateral discussions at the summit, Erdogan had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey.
NTV reported Erdogan as saying that the Turkish contractor IC Ictas had been reinstated in the project, confirming comments by two sources to Reuters on Friday.
Last month, the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, which is running the project, terminated its contract with IC Ictas over what it called "numerous violations".
"God willing we will be able to finish and inaugurate the first (Akkuyu) unit in 2023," Erdogan added.
The president says many Ukrainians, including families and tortured people, were found buried in some territories
In their first face-to-face meeting since the Ukraine conflict began, Modi tells Putin: 'Excellency, I know today's time is not a time for war'
Former US president speaks the Indian language in the video; this follows the success of his 2016 slogan "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar"
Only royalty and heads of state received an invitation; leaders of certain countries however did not get an invite
Presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak says 'all bodies will be exhumed and sent for forensic examination' to determine cause of death
Authorities rushed to offer services like portable toilets to make the queues bearable
Beirut-born Wael Sawan will replace Dutchman Ben van Beurden, who will step down at the end of 2022 after spending nearly 40 years at the British company