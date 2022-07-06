British Airways cuts 10,300 more flights through October

Aviation sector battling staff shortages

By Agencies Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 8:28 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 9:25 PM

British Airways on Wednesday axed another 10,300 short-haul flights through the end of October, with the aviation sector battling staff shortages and booming demand as the pandemic recedes.

"The whole aviation industry continues to face into significant challenges and we're completely focussed on building resilience into our operation to give customers the certainty they deserve," the airline said in a statement.

Summer cancellation

The airline will cut more flights during the crucial summer holiday months, as airlines and airports across Europe struggle to keep up with strong post-pandemic demand from holidaymakers.

Britain last month temporarily relaxed rules around airport slots to allow airlines to devise realistic flight schedules and avoid last minute cancellations in light of staff shortages.

"This new flexibility means that we can further reduce our schedule and consolidate some of our quieter services so that we can protect as many of our holiday flights as possible," a BA spokesperson said in an email.

