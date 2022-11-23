UAE an aggressive country to adopt new technologies for climate change

Sustainable city is the buzzword as buildings believed to be biggest contributor to carbon emission, says official

KT photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:12 PM

The UAE is one of the most aggressive nations in the region when it comes to climate change and reducing carbon emissions, and is always the first one to adopt and promote new technologies, panellists said during a forum on Wednesday.

“The UAE is one of the most aggressive nations within the Middle East and always the first one to take steps and neighbouring countries sort of follow the trend that the UAE sets up. The country leads from the front and pioneer and promoter of new technologies that can be used in the region and around the world,” Adnan Javed, General Manager, Trane Technologies, said during The Journey to Net Zero conference held in Dubai on Wednesday.

Organised by Khaleej Times, the forum was sponsored by sustainability partner Accenture, Gold Sponsor Trane Technologies, Silver Sponsor Fugro and supported by Clean Energy Business Council, Middle East Solar Industry and Energy Industries Council Mena. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy officially endorsed by the conference.

Javed highlighted that sustainable city is the buzzword as buildings are believed to be the biggest contributor to carbon emission.

“To reduce carbon emission, the first step is to start monitoring and there are tools available for a starting point and people can measure the pollution reduction,” he added.

Deepthy KB, regional director of the US Green Building Council and GBCI, said people are the centre of the smart cities so that inhabitants can benefit from better health, social equity, better economic conditions and overall prosperity.

“Our programmes are focused on sustainability and quality of life of people. We are making a conscious shift in the health and well-being of people. Sustainability these days should be a people-centric approach,” she said.

As the global population reaches eight billion, she called for bridging the gap between the more affluent and the more vulnerable.

“In case of climate disaster, it will be much more time for vulnerable communities to bounce back. so we need to focus not just on geography by different verticals of the city,” she added.

To achieve net zero, Chris Wan, Head of Design Management, Masdar City, said engaging and creating a mindset are the biggest barrier, not technology and sources.

ALSO READ: