Khaleej Times – Taking the Journey to Net Zero

Leaders from around the industry will share their commitment and alignment to fight climate change

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 6:17 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 6:18 PM

Khaleej Times is presenting a united pledge and roadmap for a net zero carbon future by organising “The Journey to Net Zero Forum” on November 23, 2022, happening under the endorsement of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy at the Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai. Industry leaders will be live on stage in Dubai to represent and demonstrate the commitment of the organisations to fight climate change.

Journey to Net Zero supported by the Clean Energy Business Council and Energy Industries Council and our Sustainability Partner — Accenture, will be a prelude to the upcoming COP28 in Dubai Expo City in 2023. The event will mainly bring in – strictly by invite — the senior leadership and qualified solution providers across the value chain of energy, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, waste management, transport, green buildings, digital power grids, tourism and green project finance sectors who are leading the efforts across different sectors towards achieving the UAE Net Zero Targets of 2050.

The Journey to Net Zero is a forum specially designed to help senior decision makers develop a clear plan of action for net zero. Scientists agree that globally we must reduce emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by mid-century to create a more sustainable future. Countries and leading organisations around the world are taking bold action by accelerating their Net Zero commitments. Join us this November, to discuss challenges on the path to becoming net zero, best practices for sustainability and solutions moving forward to help heal the climate crisis.

The Journey to Net Zero Forum will bring together some of the world's foremost thinkers on what it takes to accelerate and expand the net zero transition. Impactful speakers including Dr Nawal Al Hosany, permanent representative of the UAE — International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena); Simonetta Di Pippo, director, United Nations Office — Outer Space Affairs; Raji Hattar, chief sustainability and compliance officer at Aramex; Cornelius Matthes, chief executive officer of Dii Desert Energy; Rachid Hamida, board member, Clean Energy Business Council; Eng Faisal Ali Al Rashid, senior director demand side management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Abdulla Al Shehhi, head of strategic research section, UAE Space Agency; Ryan McPherson, director, Middle East, Africa, Russia & CIS, Energy Industries Council Middle East; Eng Majd Fayyad, DSM Strategy and Policy Lead, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; and many more from multidisciplinary backgrounds will hold our conference stage as there’s never been a more exciting time to join the ranks of those taking climate action.

“We are pleased to be part of this summit. At Aramex, we have a clear roadmap to further strengthening our commitment to driving our sustainability agenda forward, broadening our approach to environmental stewardship, and support national agendas including UAE Vision to reach Net-Zero targets. In recognising the significance of our role and the importance of operating at cleaner and greener levels, Aramex has been taking proactive measures to reduce carbon emissions for over a decade, and we continually seek ways to improve our efforts to make a real positive impact,” Raji Hattar said.

Ms Simonetta Di Pippo said: “We are facing a climate crisis, and it involves humanity as a whole. 54 essential climate variables (ECVs) allow us checking on the effects of such a crisis and its impacts. More than half of these variables can only be monitored from space if we aim at reliable, continuous and precise measures. Advocating the use of space for achieving net zero will help accelerating the understanding of its underpinning science, increasing awareness in decision and policy makers and in the general public, mitigating and adapting to the new climate. Space is also helping a sustainable green economy. Without space, we cannot reach net zero. Without space, we cannot develop sustainably.”

We'd urge business executives, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and campaigners to join us to explore how to navigate the defining economic, political, and technological trend of the age. The key discussion points will include setting the net zero foundations, carbon footprint and clean energy roadmap, investments and aid in green energy, SDG’s and climate change, accelerating green transition and proactive financing, current growth and near-term outlook for renewables, current growth and near-term outlook for renewables, the key change anchors towards net zero, oil companies as the change makers, carbon reduction and so much more.

More than ever, post-pandemic, the fundamental need of societies and communities to come together is clear. The Journey to Net Zero is for leaders who won't wait until 2050 to build a better business, and a better world. Join us in our initiative today. For more information, reach out to us: events@khaleejtimes.com