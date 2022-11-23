Net Zero forum in Dubai: Slash carbon emissions now, not 30 years later, says expert

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Now is the time to act to reach the net zero target — the world can no longer wait three decades for changes to happen, said a senior official of Fugro, which specialises in collecting and analysing geological data, both on land and at sea.
“The world is changing faster than ever before as the growing population and urbanisation are putting pressure on resources and infrastructure… There is too much talking. We need to act now, not in 30 years,” Dr Talia Sherrard, manager for geophysics and coastal resilience at Fugro, said during The Journey to Net Zero forum held in Dubai on Wednesday.
Hosted by Khaleej Times, the forum was sponsored by sustainability partner Accenture, Gold Sponsor Trane Technologies, Silver Sponsor Fugro and supported by Clean Energy Business Council, Middle East Solar Industry and Energy Industries Council Mena. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy officially endorsed the forum.
“We need to act now and shouldn’t be scared to spend money on data as we are investing in our future. Start making decisions and be proactive, not reactive. I personally feel there is a lot of talk going on but there is no decision for implementation of actions,” she said.
Dr Talia added that the biggest challenge is fragmented data related to climate and net zero issues.
“When we consider data, one of the biggest challenges we have is there is not enough quality data. People don’t want to pay for good quality data which means garbage in, garbage out,” she added.
ALSO READ:
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Market drivers are exclusively non-Opec countries; India alone accounts for 28 per cent of expansion
Premium petrol to cost marginally more for motorists
Prince Abdulaziz said that both the countries were working to ensure an “energy mix of future”
After hikes in June and July, oil prices have been slashed for three consecutive months, much to the relief of residents
The Paris-based organisation forecasts global clean energy investments to rise by more than 50% from today's levels to $2 trillion per year by 2030
Feat of engineering supports company's efforts to expand production capacity of its lower-carbon oil and gas resources
The bloc's 27 member states have been squabbling for months over measures to lower energy bills, and will arrive at their Brussels summit in a dark mood