Sharjah: National Environment Day initiative urges residents to participate, protect planet

Environment2 weeks ago
To mark National Environment Day, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has organised an initiative under the slogan 'Climate Action Now' in City Centre Al Zahia.
The campaign started with a beach clean-up in Khorfakkan on Friday, followed by events and activities to raise awareness, environmental programmes, exhibitions, educational workshops and lectures throughout the following week.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the EPAA, said: "The event, which holds great meaning and serves as a reminder of the importance of the environment, has been commemorated for more than 20 years and we are keen to participate as part of our strategy, which is aimed at protecting and preserving the environment, biodiversity and sustainability," she said.
Al Suwaidi urged community members to actively participate in protecting the environment and in supporting Sharjah in its global efforts to preserve the environment and spread awareness of the need to take care of it and improve its resources.
The campaign aims to introduce the concept of air quality, which is measured by how clean or polluted air is.
In addition, it will also raise awareness about the importance of mangroves to the UAE, and how these trees reduce the percentage of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. As part of the campaign, a number of mangroves will be planted at Al Qurm in Kalba.
The EPAA seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and their biodiversity through scientific studies and research. The authority publishes educational awareness material, implements policies for environmental awareness and programs, and launches specialized campaigns in the field of environmental awareness and education.
