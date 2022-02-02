UAE: Mosquito control programme announced; ministry issues safety guidelines

Pesticides will be sprayed at schools, residential areas and public parks across the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 11:29 AM

A National Mosquito Control Programme announced on Wednesday will see pesticides sprayed at construction sites, schools, residential areas, public parks and farms across the UAE.

Taking to Instagram, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) said the winter season is when insects breed.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), the MOCCAE will spray “safe and ministry-approved pesticides … to protect public health”.

The ministry urged residents to “cooperate and allow the dedicated teams to accomplish their mission”.

How to recognise the team

According to the ministry, you can recognise the members of the pest control teams through their “distinctive uniforms that carry the logos of the MOCCAE, Mohap and Dubai Municipality”.

Tips to stay safe

The ministry also issued some safety measures for residents to follow:

1. Should the pesticide come in contact with the skin, immediately remove the exposed clothes and wash the skin with soap and water.

2. Avoid inhaling vapours from the pesticides

3. Keep children and pets away from areas that have been sprayed for 24 hours.

4. If you grow your own fruits and vegetables, make sure you wash them before eating.